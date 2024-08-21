Deal Roundup: Turn/River said to seek Redwood Software sale, Carlyle agrees SEIDOR buyou

Turn/River Capital is reportedly exploring a possible sale of Redwood Software that could value the automation software business at about $2.5bn including debt. The private equity investor has brought on board Goldman Sachs to run a sale process according to Reuters, which cited unnamed people it said were familiar with the matter. Turn/River made a €315m strategic investment in Redwood in 2021. The company provides business and IT process automation for workload, file transfers and finance, among other things.

Carlyle has agreed to invest in SEIDOR, a technology services and solutions consultancy. The busines, which was founded in 1982, provides services across AI, Microsoft Edge, customer and employee experience, data and cloud, cybersecurity and enterprise resource planning software. Equity for the investment will be provided by Carlyle Europe Technology Partners V, a €3bn fund which invests in tech companies across Europe.

Bridgepoint has closed its strategic buyout of Energy Capital Partners, creating a significant mid-market investor across private equity, infrastructure and credit. Bridgepoint chief executive Raoul Hughes said, “The addition of ECP is a transformational step for Bridgepoint and ECP, combining two complementary businesses to form a more global, better diversified middle-market private assets investment platform. This partnership strengthens our scale, strategic development and earnings quality, while broadening our growth potential.”

