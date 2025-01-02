Deal Roundup: Truelink buys trade show specialist GES, Neuberger Berman invest in Harvest Partners’ Yellowstone Landscape

Truelink Capital has closed the transaction to acquire trade show and exhibitions company GES. GES employs more than 2,600 people across North America, Europe and Asia, providing event design, production and logistics services for clients across industries including healthcare, aerospace and defense, automotive, technology and retail. The deal is the sixth acquisition for Truelink, a mid-market private equity firm which targets operationally-focused investments in the industrials and tech-enabled services sectors. The firm is investing out of its $950m debut fund.

Neuberger Berman Capital Solutions has invested in Harvest Partners portfolio business Yellowstone Landscape, picking up a significant minority stake. Harvest’s non-control investment strategy invested additional funds alongside NBCS. Yellowstone is the largest privately-held provider of commercial landscape services in the US, servicing more than 9,000 customers. The company operates across landscape management, tree care, irrigation and water management, and snow and ice Removal.

Hale Capital Partners has closed an investment in ExistX, which aims to transition novel research from the lab to global national security operations. The company, which was founded last year, specialises in software for cyber resilience and network-agnostic data transport, secure communications and data privacy, user-friendly autonomy and automated reasoning, and specialized commercial applications. Hale has been investing since 2007.

