Deal Roundup: Waterland eyes Palletways expansion after majority stake buy, Main Capital invests in Good Solutions

European private equity firm Waterland has bought a majority stake in palletised freight network Palletways to support the company’s next phase of expansion in the region. The company, which was founded in 1994, currently serves customers across the UK, Germany, Italy, Iberia, the Benelux region and Hungary and handles more than ten million pallets annually. Waterland’s previous partnerships have included e-commerce fulfilment company QLS and just-in-time maritime logistics provider GTS. The firm said it picked Palletways due to its strong market position, resilient business model, and the structural growth drivers underpinning the European logistics sector, including the rise of e-commerce, increasing supply-chain complexity, and the need for efficient, sustainable freight solutions.

Main Capital Partners has made a majority investment in Good Solutions, a Swedish provider of manufacturing improvement solutions covering factory KPI tracking, equipment effectiveness, production optimization and energy measurement services. Main plans to run a selective buy-and-build strategy for the company, which it said had “the strong potential to further internationalize and become a leading provider in smart manufacturing software market”. Good Solutions currently serves more than 280 manufacturing plants in sectors such as food and beverage, pharmaceuticals and automotive, with the majority of revenues coming from Sweden and other Nordic countries.

Northlane Capital Partners has completed an investment in File & ServeXpress, a provider of online document exchange, data and document management, and notifications which serves courts, government agencies and legal professionals across the US. The platform currently manages more than 100 million documents, serves over 200,000 registered users and operates in more than 1,900 courts nationwide. Northlane partner Sean Eagle said, “FSX has built a highly differentiated platform and earned a strong reputation as a trusted partner to courts and law firms nationwide. The company’s deep roots in eFiling and long-standing court relationships create a durable competitive position that is hard to replicate. As the GovTech industry continues to modernize, we believe FSX is uniquely positioned to lead that evolution.”

