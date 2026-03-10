Deal Roundup: EQT said to seek up to $6bn from SUSE sale, Monomoy buys Shell’s Jiffy Lube for $1.3bn

EQT is reportedly eyeing a sale of open-source software company SUSE at a valuation of up to $6bn. The firm has tapped up investment bank Arma Partners to explore sale options for SUSE according to Reuters, which cited two unnamed people it said were familiar with the matter. EQT took SUSE private in 2023 at a €2.72bn valuation, having already been an investor in the business. One source told Reuters that SUSE has revenue of about $800m and EBITDA of over $250m. It provides software focused on cloud servers, mainframe computing and networking, and has clients including Intel and Walmart.

Monomoy Capital Partners has agreed to buy Shell’s lubricants business Jiffy Lube International in a $1.3bn deal. Shell’s selling subsidiary Pennzoil Quaker State Company said it had entered into a long-term lubricants supply agreement with Monomoy as part of the transaction. Jiffy Lube has been a part of Shell Lubricants in the US for more than 20 years, and currently operates more than 2,000 franchisees and company-owned and operated service centers across the US and licensees in Canada. Shell will retain its Pennzoil Quaker State, Rotella and other Shell lubricants brands. The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2026.

FFL Partners has created Pioneer HOA, a holding company for the firm’s existing and future investments in Homeowners Association property management firms. Pioneer was formed with the acquisition of a full-service HOA property management company and is actively seeking additional investments, the firm said. FFL partner Jonathon Bunt said, “Pioneer is well aligned with our thesis of investing in scaled, regional property management firms with attractive recurring revenue characteristics that serve local homeowner associations and residential developers who need a trusted, knowledgeable partner that delivers outstanding service quality.”

