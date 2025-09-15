Deal Roundup: Thoma Bravo completes $2bn Olo take-private, Blackstone-backed Legence valued at $3.2bn after NY listing

Thoma Bravo has completed its take-private buyout of Olo, an open SaaS platform for restaurants, which values the company’s equity at about $2bn. The company’s software covers online ordering, payments, delivery, catering and marketing. Thoma Bravo partner Hudson Smith said, “Olo has built a powerful platform and strong relationships with some of the world’s most iconic and admired restaurants brands… we see enormous potential ahead for them to scale their business, expand their capabilities, and deepen their impact on how restaurants operate and connect with their guests.”

Blackstone-backed building engineering, consulting, installation and maintenance services provider Legence has scored a strong debut following its New York listing, ending Friday above its $28 per share offer price at $30.50. That price gives the company a market value of about $3.2bn. Blackstone bought the business from Gemspring Capital in 2020, when it was known as Therma Holdings.

Vista Equity-backed Apple device management software provider Jamf, which is listed on the Nasdaq, is reportedly readying a sale process. Vista currently owns about 34% of the comapny’s shares, and is eyeing a full exit according to Reuters, which cited unnamed people it said were familiar with the matter. Jamf currently has a market cap of about $1.4bn and is trading at about $10.60 per share – a huge drop from its peak of nearly $50 per share towards the end of 2021. Reuters said Jamf is working with Citigroup bankers on the potential sale.

