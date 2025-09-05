Deal Roundup: Rhône buys Thompson Street Capital’s steakburger and fries chain Freddy’s, Shore Capital creates tech advisory platform

Private equity house Rhône has bought fast-casual steakburger and fries restaurant chain Freddy’s from fellow buyout house Thompson Street Capital Partners. The Freddy’s brand currently has more than 550 locations in the US and Canada, and has generated more than $1bn in system wide sales in the past year. Rhône managing director Lucas Flynn said, “Rhône looks forward to bringing its experience with global consumer brands to its most recent investment in Freddy’s as the company expands its footprint and further improves its guest experience.”

Shore Capital Partners has formed a technology advisory platform through its investments in CXponent, Ascenda, Trace Advisors and White Oak Solutions. The companies aim to offer a comprehensive suite of technology brokerage and consulting services, partnering with organizations to design IT roadmaps, guide vendor selection, oversee implementations, and provide ongoing account management across software and services ecosystems. The company, which will be known as CXponent, will have a growth strategy focused on strategic acquisitions, broadening service offerings, and strengthening client relationships.

Rainier Partners has bought into Kleen-Tech Services, a janitorial services provider with operations across more than 30 states. Kleen-Tech, which was founded in 1993, provides services to commercial, government and other specialty sectors. Under Rainier’s ownership the company will seek to further invest in organic growth initiatives and pursue strategic M&A opportunities. Rainier co-founder and managing partner Alex Rolfe said, “The Kleen-Tech team has built a strong, diversified foundation rooted in operational excellence and a differentiated focus on customer retention. We are proud to have been selected to partner with Kleen-Tech.”

