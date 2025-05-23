Deal Roundup: RedBird agrees to buy 170-year-old UK newspaper The Telegraph, Gemspring agrees Goodyear Chemical carve-out

RedBird Capital Partners has reached an in-principle agreement to acquire 170-year-old British newspaper outlet The Telegraph Media Group at a £500m enterprise value. The deal is the largest investment in UK print media in a decade. RedBird said its strategy will include capital investment in the group’s digital operations to continue driving subscriptions, using data analytics and AI tools to “expand the value proposition” to its core subscriber base and potential new subscribers. RedBird has emerged as one of the largest investors in UK media, sports and entertainment, with a portfolio including Premier League champions Liverpool FC, All3Media, Fulwell Entertainment, Build a Rocket Boy and the pending acquisition of the UK’s Channel 5.

Gemspring Capital Management has agreed to buy Goodyear’s polymer chemicals business, including two operating plants and a research and development facility. Goodyear Chemical provides synthetic rubber for customers including many of the world’s leading tire manufacturers, as well as products for end markets such as food, medical, sporting goods, thermoset plastics, adhesives and packaging. Mathew Wallace, managing director at Gemspring, said, “Goodyear Chemical is an industry leader, underpinned by deep customer relationships, a mission-critical product portfolio, a track record of innovation, and incredibly talented employees.”

EQT has agreed to buy water and wastewater treatment specialist Seven Seas Water Group from Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners. The company operates across the US, Caribbean and Latin America, with over 220 plants currently under management, offering services including customized desalination, advanced water purification, wastewater treatment and reuse and recycle services. EQT said it would look to optimise the platform’s operations and efficiency and expand it into new geographies. Alex Darden, partner and head of EQT’s infrastructure advisory team Americas, said, “EQT has followed Seven Seas and the water sector closely for many years, recognizing the strong thematic tailwinds supporting the industry. Seven Seas provides critical access to potable water in areas where a large portion of the population would otherwise not have access to clean water and wastewater infrastructure.”

Copyright © 2025 AltAssets