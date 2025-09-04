Deal Roundup: Permira picks up RightShip stake, Trive creates space and defence advanced materials maker Canopy

Permira has made a minority investment in RightShip, a digital maritime platform focused on safety, sustainability and supply chain due diligence. The new investment will continue to see founding shareholders BHP, Cargill and Rio Tinto each retaining their equal stakes. Daniel Tan, partner at Permira, said, “RightShip plays a critical role in improving safety and transparency in the maritime industry. The company’s services and data offerings come together on its AI-powered platform to bring deeper insights, better decision making, and workflow automation to key stakeholders.”

Trive Capital has formed Canopy Aerospace & Defense, which provides insulative, absorptive, and signal reducing materials to the space and defense markets. The company has been created from Hera Technologies Inc and MSM Industries. Tanner Cope, partner at Trive Capital, said, “The consumable nature of these materials created the opportunity for both companies to deeply integrate with their customers via refurbishment services throughout the lives of these reusable rockets, space vehicles, submarines, and more.”

New private equity firm Y Capital has launched, revealing building fabrication software specialist Dextall as its debut investment. Y Capital said it had taken a lead role in the $15m expansion capital investment in Dextall, which runs a proprietary AI-powered façade design platform and is eyeing national expansion across the US. The company says its technology has been shown to reduce design-to-installation timelines by up to 80%, cut onsite labor by 87% and lower operational energy costs by 20%. The company currently holds a $110m project backlog, with about 90% tied to affordable housing projects.

