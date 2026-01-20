Deal Roundup: Pennylane said to hit $4.25bn valuation through TCV, Blackstone-led round, Platinum Equity buys into Czarnowski Collective

French accounting software startup Pennylane has reportedly reached a $4.25bn valuation thanks to a new round of funding led by TCV. Blackstone Growth was also a new investor in the company through the $200m Series E, which also featured fresh commitments from existing backers Sequoia, DST Global and Alphabet’s VC arm CapitalG. Bloomberg reported the $4.25bn valuation, without saying how it came to that figure. The new capital is the latest in a string of increasing funding rounds for Pennylane, which initially picked €4m in 2020.

Platinum Equity has bought experiential marketing services business Czarnowski Collective from Mark Nagle and the Nagle family. The 79-year-old company provides end-to-end solutions for trade shows, corporate events, meetings, conferences and other live experiences. Its services include brand strategy and creative development, exhibit fabrication, onsite installation and support, asset rental, storage and logistics. Platinum Equity co-president Jacob Kotzubei said, “As more dollars shift from traditional channels to live and experiential formats, Czarnowski is in a great position to capitalize given its history and commitment to delivering the highest quality in the space. Platinum also has a lot of experience helping family-led businesses preserve their culture while leveraging our operational expertise and M&A capabilities to maximize their potential.”

Gauge Capital has made a growth investment in Ecosystems, an SaaS platform for customer value management. The company aims to unify sales and customer success around a single system of record for customer outcomes, tracking value from pre-sales to renewal. Tom McKelvey, co-founder and managing partner at Gauge, said, “In a rapidly evolving tech environment, enterprises must consistently demonstrate how they generate value. Ecosystems is a category pioneer with an exceptional track record of driving measurable outcomes for customers. We are thrilled to partner with the team to support their next chapter of growth.”

