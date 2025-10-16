Deal Roundup: Lee Equity seals $1.6bn recap of 2018 investment McLarens Global, GTCR buys into Solmatex

Lee Equity Partners has closed a $1.6bn recapitalisation of McLarens Global, extending its investment in a company it backed at the end of 2018. The recapitalization was led by a new investment from Lee Equity Partners Fund IV, supported by several institutional investors. McLarens, which was founded more than 90 years ago, is a major provider of technical insurance claims services to the complex commercial insurance claims market. Since Lee’s investment seven years ago the company has more than tripled in size through organic growth and 18 strategic acquisitions.

GTCR has made a minority investment of up to $200m in Solmetex, a provider of dental products, systems, and consumables such as amalgam separation, waterline safety solutions, dental isolation technology and regenerative biomaterials. The company, which was founded in 1994, is also backed by AGIC Capital. GTCR said the staged investment structure will support the acceleration of Solmetex’s expansion strategy through both organic growth and acquisitions.

Archimed has bought Danish suncare and skincare contract development and manufacturing organisation DermaPharm. The 45-year-old business develops and manufactures hypoallergenic, environmentally-friendly suncare, skincare, and haircare products, offering both its own branded products and private-label solutions for third parties. Archimed partner Jean Yves Desmottes said, “DermaPharm represents a rare opportunity to acquire a clean label, strategically positioned suncare and skincare developer with exceptional innovation, development, and manufacturing knowhow. We believe its cutting-edge, environmentally-friendly solutions have significant expansion potential not just in Scandinavia, but internationally.”

