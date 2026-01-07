Deal Roundup: KKR said to buy sports-focused PE house Arctos in $1bn deal, Triton agrees Ramudden sale to I Squared

KKR has reportedly agreed to acquire professional sports-focused private equity investor Arctos Partners in a deal valuing it at about $1bn. Arctos has previously invested in high-profile teams such as Paris Saint-Germain FC and the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team, as well as Smith Entertainment Group and Harris Blitzer Sports Entertainment, the owners of New Jersey Devils and Philadelphia 76ers. Bloomberg News reported the KKR buyout, citing unnamed people it said were familiar with the matter. Arctos raised $4.1bn for its second flagship fund in 2024.

Triton has agreed to sell Ramudden Global to I Squared Capital. The company provides traffic management and infrastructure safety to support the maintenance and upgrade of essential transport and utility networks. Ramudden operates more than 190 depots across 13 countries in Europe and North America. Triton created the business in Sweden in 2017 before making a string of bolt-on acquisitions the following year. The companies were merged into a single group in 2020, expanding from one of the European market leaders into the world’s first pan-Atlantic platform, with the addition of Canada-based RSG International in 2024 and US-based Curtin in 2025. Ramudden’s joint group turnover is now more than €1bn.

MidEuropa has acquired a majority stake in Optika Anda, a leading optical retail chain in Croatia. The company, which was founded in 1999, is one of the largest independent optical retail platforms in south east Europe, operating a nationwide network of 64 stores. MidEuropa said it intends to support Optika Anda’s next phase of growth through continued expansion in Croatia, complemented by targeted international growth across central and south east Europe. The firm said its investment represented “an important step towards further consolidation of the regional optical market”.

