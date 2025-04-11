Deal Roundup: Keensight scraps Niox Group due to economic turbulence, Eurazeo buys into Ekoscan

Keensight Capital has withdrawn its interest in making a buyout offer for British medical device maker Niox Group due to the current turbulence in the wider economy. Keensight had agreed a roughly £345m deal for Niox last month, at 81 pence per share. Global markets have been rocked in the past week by ongoing tariff uncertainty in the US. Niox has now halted its sale process following Keensight pulling out.

Eurazeo’s small-mid buyout team has invested in Ekoscan Integrity Group, a provider of advanced non-destructive testing solutions for critical industrial applications and infrastructure. The deal is the tenth from Eurazeo PME IV. Ekoscan, which was founded in 2015, provides equipment and services primarily focused around advanced ultrasonic technology, used in assessing and monitoring infrastructure such as nuclear power plants, oil pipelines, railways and wind turbines.

Polymer 3D printing specialist Stratasys has closed a $120m strategic investment by Israel–based private equity firm Fortissimo Capital. Fortissimo has acquired about 14% of Stratasys’ issued and outstanding ordinary shares for $10.30 each, bringing its holding to about 15.5%. Fortissimo founding and managing partner Yuval Cohen said, “Fortissimo made this significant investment in Stratasys out of recognition of its leadership, the tremendous growth potential inherent in its technology portfolio and its dedicated management team.”

