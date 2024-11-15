Deal Roundup: Inflexion invests in Axel Springer’s Finanzen.net Group, Triton buys MacGregor from Cargotec,

European PE firm Inflexion has agreed to pick up a stake in Finanzen.net Group, a digital broker and financial information portal in the DACH region, from media major Axel Springer. The group consists of three divisions: a high-growth low-cost digital investment platform, also known as a neobroker, called Zero; a capital markets information platform called Finanzen.net; and a trading software platform for semi-professional retail investors called TraderFox. The deal is Inflexion’s second investment in the DACH region since opening its Frankfurt office earlier this year.

Triton has agreed to acquire maritime cargo handling company MacGregor from Cargotec Corporation. MacGregor provides integrated cargo and load handling solutions and services designed to perform at sea for the maritime transportation and offshore industries. The company says 50% of the global merchant fleet contains MacGregor equipment. Ilkka Tuominen, investment advisory professional at Triton, said, “MacGregor stands out due to its engineering capabilities; broad and sustainable product offering; high-quality equipment; and strong reputation.” The transaction is expected to close by July 1 2025.

Ardian has sold a 49% stake in toll road operator Autopista Trados 45 to Spanish trade buyer Abertis. Autopista oversees investment in a 14.5km stretch of the M45 Madrid ring-road in Spain. More than 85,000 vehicles per day use this section of the ring-road, an increase of over 50% since Ardian’s initial investment in 2011. Juan Angoitia, co-head of infrastucture Europe at Ardian, said, “We are delighted to have had the opportunity to work with Trados and its management team. We have supported the company for more than 13 years, including by bringing in initiatives to build operational excellence and by working to optimize the capital structure.”

