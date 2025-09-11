Deal Roundup: Global, regional buyout majors line up for Starbucks China stake, GTCR said to seal €4.1bn buyout of Advent’s Zentiva

Carlyle Group and EQT are reportedly among buyout investors preparing final offers for a controlling stake in Starbucks China, which could value the business at up to $5bn. Asia-based private equity investors Boyu Capital, Primavera Capital and HongShan Capital Group – formerly Sequoia China – are also in the running according to Reuters, which cited five people it said had knowledge with the matter. It said an agreement could be reached by the end of October, with Primavera said to be eyeing a team-up with one of the other bidders.

GTCR has agreed a €4.1bn buyout of Advent International’s Czech generic drugmaker Zentiva, the Financial Times said, citing unnamed sources. The deal could be announced within days according to the report. Advent bought the business in a €1.9bn deal in 2018 from French pharmaceutical major Sanofi. Zentiva says it provides affordable medicines to more than 100 million people across more than 30 countries.

Platinum Equity has agreed to buy XD Connects, a Netherlands-based designer and value-added supplier of corporate gifts and custom-branded merchandise. XD Connects says it serves more than 5,000 B2B resellers and distributors, primarily across Europe, and operates an in-house printing and fulfillment center as well as a design studio and sourcing office. The acquisition follows Platinum Equity’s recently announced agreement to acquire Solo, a pan-European supplier of custom-branded merchandise and promotional goods.

