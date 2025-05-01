Deal Roundup: Clearlake completes ModMed majority investment, Eurazeo buys remaining shares in Kurma Partners

Clearlake Capital has completed a majority investment in healthcare SaaS tech specialist ModMed. The company, which was founded in 2010, develops AI-powered practice technology to support healthcare providers and their staff, using data collection, adaptive learning and automation to enhance clinical and operational efficiency. Its software covers electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, patient engagement, payment processing and native AI integrations. Previous investors in the business include Warburg Pincus, Pentland Capital and Summit Partners.

Eurazeo has bought the remaining shares in Kurma Partners, a French asset management company specialising in biotechnology and medical innovation, having picked up just over 70% of the business in 2021. Kurma, launched in 2009, has almost €600m in assets under management. The firm recently held a €140m first close of Kurma Biofund IV, while recent exits to trade buyers include Amolyt Pharma, Emergence Therapeutics and Still Technologies.

Banner Capital Management has launched Western Pavement Services, a new platform focused on asphalt maintenance services in the Western US. Roadrunner Paving and Asphalt Maintenance has become the first partner company for the platform. Tyler Price, managing director of Banner, said, “We believe in this historically resilient sector and have been fortunate to meet a number of multi-generational, founder and family-owned companies throughout the West, which have a desire to join together and create a regional force capable of serving not only local landlords and property managers but also those with needs for reliable, consistent service throughout the broader West.”

