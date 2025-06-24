Deal Roundup: Bain Capital-backed Virgin Australia hits $2.32bn valuation in IPO, TSG Consumer backs DUDE Wipes

Bain Capital-backed airline Virgin Australia has hit a $2.32bn valuation through its IPO, four years after the private equity firm rescued it from administration. The strong debut from the country’s second-largest airline came despite the current disruption in flights around the Middle East, and question marks of the future of oil prices amid fighting between Israel, the US and Iran. Virgin Australia CEO Dave Emerson said, “Four years ago, with the help of Bain Capital, we set out to transform Virgin into a simpler, more focused company with a clear view on how are we going to serve our customers and how are we going to win in the Australian domestic market.”

TSG Consumer Partners has made a strategic growth investment in flushable wet wipes business DUDE Wipes. The company is also backed by Shark Tank investor Mark Cuban. Cuban said, “DUDE Wipes is the best Shark Tank investment I’ve ever made. The team built an iconic brand by staying authentic, having fun, and outworking everyone.” Dan Costello, managing director at TSG Consumer, added, “We’re thrilled to join forces with the DUDEs, who have built a disruptive, high-impact brand. Their differentiated products resonate with today’s consumer by addressing a previously overlooked need, opening up compelling pathways for expansion and innovation.”

Gimv has sold its stake in energy and water utilities efficiency software specialist Itineris to trade buyer Cobepa. Itineris, which was founded in 2003, currently employs about 550 people in Europe and the US, and is expected to realize a turnover of more than €100m this year. Gimv invested in the company in 2013, and has since seen it expand from Benelux into the US and UK markets. The company bolted-on Opinum, a Belgian software company that develops a data platform for energy and water utilities, in 2021.

Main Capital Partners has made a majority investment in PRIM’X, a developer of encryption and data confidentiality solutions primarily focused on the European defense, governments and security sectors. The deal is Main’s second platform investment in France, and comes four months after the opening of its Paris office. Main Capital said the French company had already taken its first international steps to countries including Spain, the Netherlands, Mexico and South-Korea, where it said “a notable shift” was being seen in customers with “an increased demand for data confidentiality management solutions prioritizing digital sovereignty”.

