Deal Roundup: MidOcean exits InterVision after heavy expansion, One Rock sells IES stake to First Reserve, Fortress

MidOcean Partners has sold InterVision Systems, a managed services provider which aims to help mid-market, enterprise and public sector organizations across the US modernize and secure their IT operations. InterVision has more than 1,000 enterprise and mid-market organizations as clients, delivering solutions across IT infrastructure, networking, communications and cybersecurity. Its strategic partnerships include Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Cisco and Arctic Wolf. Elias Dokas, managing director at MidOcean, said, “During our ownership of InterVision, the company more than doubled its operating income as it expanded into new markets, broadened capabilities, and deepened customer relationships.”

One Rock Capital Partners has sold a majority stake in Island Energy Services to First Reserve and Fortress Investment Group. IES operates an import, storage and distribution network in Hawaii, managing fuel-import and distribution assets serving major airlines, refineries, retailers and government customers. IES also operates Hawaii’s leading branded fuel retail station network, consisting of 50 Texaco service stations and convenience stores throughout the state. The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of 2025.

Clearlake Capital-backed data management business Quest Software has refinancing its outstanding debt alongside a new infusion of $350m from its existing lenders. THe new capital will go towards accelerating Quest’s AI innovation and growth initiatives. Tim Page, CEO of Quest, said, “We believe AI represents not just a technological shift but a fundamental transformation in how businesses create value. With most of the Fortune 500 companies using Quest Software for data management and identity security, we have an understanding of customer environments and requirements that drives our AI priorities and accelerated investments.”

