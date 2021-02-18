Canadian, Asian alternatives fundraises among $390m of new LACERA commitments

The $65bn-managing LA County Employees Retirement Association has revealed $390m of new private equity and venture capital funds.

Canadian private equity house Novacap picked up a $100m commitment towards its TMT VI vehicle, which it closed yesterday on $1.86bn as its biggest-ever fund.

The fund ended up almost twice the size of its initial $1bn target, with a huge re-up programme seeing almost all of the investors from TMT V committing to the vehicle.

LACERA also committed up to $100m to both Lilly Asia Ventures Fund VI and a related Opportunities Fund, and the same amount to telecoming infra vehicle Grain Communications Opportunity Fund III, the LP said.

CapMan Nordic Real Estate III received a commitment of up to €75m.

Lilly Asia Ventures primarily invests in the biopharmaceuticals, human therapeutics, medical devices, and diagnostics sectors in China.

The firm is eyeing up to $900m for LAV Fund VI and $450m for Fund VI Opportunities, it revealed in US SEC filings last month.

It closed LAV Biosciences Fund V on its $750m hard cap two years ago.

Grain is targeting up to $2.25bn for the fund, a huge increase on the $899m it collected for Fund II in 2019.

