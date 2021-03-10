Massive support from existing LPs helps GSSG Solar more than double total capital raised through $196m Fund III close

Renewables investment manager GSSG Solar has struck a $196m final close for its third fund after picking up massive re-up support from its LPs.

More than 95% of investors in the firm’s previous fund made commitments to GSSG Solar Partners III, alongside new institutional investors, endowments and family offices.

GSSG has now raised more than $370m in renewable energy-focused private funds and co-investment vehicles since it was launched in 2013.

Fund III will target late-stage solar projects located primarily in Japan, Taiwan and South Korea, with the aim of generating long-term capital appreciation.

Each of the fund’s target markets is supported by feed-in tarrifs designed to stimulate local renewable generation and clean energy jobs, it added.

Tomakin Archambault, co-founder and managing partner at GSSG, said, “We are thankful for the support of our existing investors and thrilled by the confidence shown from over twenty new investors.

“We believe our differentiated investment approach and track record were a critical component to successfully complete our fundraising through the Covid period.

“We have begun to invest Fund III with our first Taiwanese project now in the portfolio.

“Across our three primary offices, all members of the GSSG team look forward to delivering top-tier financial results while contributing to the decarbonisation of the global energy supply.”

Morrison & Foerster acted as legal counsel to Fund III.

