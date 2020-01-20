UK’s CDC reveals £2bn Africa investment plan, commits to five PE/VC funds targeting continent

UK government impact investor CDC Group has revealed it plans to invest £2bn in African companies over the next two years as it looks to double the size of its portfolio on the continent.

The firm – the world’s largest bilateral development investor in Africa – has just unveiled almost $400m of new Africa partnerships, including backing five investment funds targeting the region.

They include $27.5m investment in Mediterrania III Fund to support mid-cap businesses in North and West Africa, a $20m investment in Adiwale I Fund to support SMEs in West Africa with growth capital, and a $20m investment in Verod Cap Growth III Fund to support SMEs active in high growth sectors in West Africa.

Metier Sustainable Capital II Fund, a renewables fund focusing on sub-Saharan Africa, will also receive a $20m commitment, while $15m will go towards the TL.com TIDE Africa Fund, a sub-Saharan African VC fund that supports businesses leveraging technology and innovation.

CDC said the bulk of funds will be to provide African banks with greater liquidity to support SMEs, entrepreneurs and microbusinesses in their regions.

Nick O’Donohoe, chief executive of CDC, said, “Investors have a real opportunity to embrace the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals – in partnership with African countries and businesses – to fight climate change, create jobs and skills and bring about positive social and environmental change.

“The commitments we have announced today will accelerate the roll-out of solar power and other renewable technologies and support the growth of countless SMEs – the bedrock of any healthy economy – across the continent.”

CDC is responsible for over 10 per cent of all capital invested through Africa-focused private equity funds.

It said that despite Africa being home to eight of the world’s 15 fastest growing economies, the continent receives less than four per cent of global foreign direct investment.

CDC already has investments in over 700 African companies. In 2018, its investee companies collectively employed about 370,000 people and supported millions more through supply chains.

Among its recent deals in Africa was a $180m equity investment in Liquid Telecom to accelerate the rollout of its pan-African high-speed fibre optic network, including into underserved markets such as Sudan and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and a $92m capital injection to the Nubian Suns project in Egypt, part of the largest solar power installation in the world.

