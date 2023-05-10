Mayfield seals lightning fundraise for new early-stage fund pair, raises almost $1bn

Venture capital house Mayfield has raised close to $1bn across a pair of new funds, both of which it said became oversubscribed in just a couple of weeks.

The firm has collected $580m for Mayfield XVII, which invests at the seed and Series A stages, and $375M for Series B follow-on fund Select III.

Never miss a story! Click to sign up to AltAssets’ free daily PE newsletter

Both raises outdid their predecessor vehicles in the strategy. Mayfield previously collected $475m for Mayfield XVI and $275m for Select II in 2020.

The firm said, “Since the turn of the millennium, the tech industry has navigated a few downturns – the post-2000 internet bust, the 2008 financial crisis – including today’s challenging times of a market slowdown and a banking crisis.

“Through it all, our team has been powered by two beliefs: that great companies are created in tough times and that great venture capital firms are guided by a set of values and operating principles that are independent of market conditions.”

Mayfield has now raised $2.6bn across seven US funds – four early stage and three Select vehicles.

Copyright © 2023 AltAssets