Israel’s Entrée Capital seals $125m for debut later-stage fundraise

Israel-based early-stage investor Entrée Capital has hauled in $125m for the final close of its first Opportunity Fund targeting later-stage investments.

The vehicle will be used to back Series B and C rounds for businesses led by Israeli founders across that country, as well as Europe and the US.

Target sectors include fintech, software-as-a-service and digital health, among others.

Entrée is also in the market eyeing up to $100m for its third flagship venture capital fundraise.

It previously collected $80m for the final close of Fund II in 2018.

Investments from Entrée to date include Stripe, monday.com, Deliveroo, Glovo, DragonPlay, HouseParty, Breezometer and KitLocate.

The firm has already tapped the fund for an investment in San Francisco-based construction startup Versatile, leading the $20m Series A round alongside Insight Partners.

Entrée Capital managing partner Aviad Eyal told Calcalist, “Half of our portfolio companies are Israeli or Israel related.

“We’ve grown our Israel office to 12 professionals who work every day to find, invest in, and support the best and brightest in tech that Israel has to offer.

“In these times, with severe restrictions on travel and markets not readily accessible, having an investor with substantial local and global presence helps companies in their early growth phase close their funding quickly, build their teams, and close sales.”

