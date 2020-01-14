European green energy investor SET Ventures seals €100m hard cap Fund III close

Energy transition-focused venture capital house SET Ventures has hit a €100m hard cap final close for its third fund, easily beating its initial target.

The Amsterdam-based investor said it would continue to invest in European early growth-stage companies that shape the future energy system, through effective balancing of intermittent renewable generation, smart energy distribution and storage, and promoting efficient energy use.

SET initially hoped to raise up to €75m for Fund III, but passed that target after just a year in the market.

Triodos Renewables Europe Fund has committed to participate as a new co-investor in SET Fund III.

Investments made by SET to date include Munich-based Sonnen, which was acquired by Shell to expand its residential smart storage and energy services, and London-based virtual power plant tech business Limejump.

Firm managing partner Wouter Jonk said, “The energy sector is going through a major transition as the trend towards renewable generation and electrification of many sectors accelerates.

“Besides traditional utilities, the energy system of tomorrow has many new participants, from energy producing consumers to the automotive industry to real estate. All enabled by newly created data-driven business models.”

SET Ventures managing partner Anton Arts Added, “We are off to a very good start in SET Fund III with investments in DEPsys, Minibems and FlexiDAO, and expect to announce further investments soon.

“We see amazing opportunities for value creation by building the next generation of leading tech companies that benefit from Europe’s visionary role in the energy transition.”

The firm has been investing in European technology companies that impact the future of the energy system since 2007, with a particular focus on innovative energy generation, energy distribution & storage and energy efficiency.

