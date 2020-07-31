Illinois public pension reveals triple private equity investment, Clearlake Capital gets biggest commitment

The $42.3bn-managing Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund has agreed a trio of new private equity commitments worth $125m.

Clearlake Capital picked up a $75m commitment towards its Clearlake Flagship Plus Partners fund, bringing its total direct and indirect investments in Clearlake vehicles to almost $170m.

The LP also committed up to $25m to EnCap Energy Transition Fund I and up to $25m to HIG Bayside Loan Opportunity Fund VI.

HIG closed its predecessor fund on $1.5bn, having initially target $1bn for the vehicle. It is hoping to raise $1.25bn for Fund VI according to an SEC filing submitted by the firm.

EnCap’s Energy Transition Fund is targeting opportunities created by the global transition toward renewables and away from coal and nuclear power.

Copyright © 2020 AltAssets