Revelation Partners targets illiquid healthcare private capital boom with $350m hard cap Fund III close

Healthcare-focused secondaries private equity specialist Revolution Partners has hit a $350m hard cap final close for its third fundraise.

The close of Revelation Healthcare Fund III brings the firms capital under management to more than $900m, targeting opportunities in shareholder liquidity, GP solutions and growth capital for private healthcare companies and investors.

Revolution invests broadly across the healthcare sub-sectors, including medical devices, diagnostics, biotech, healthcare technology and healthcare services.

Firm founder and managing partner Scott Halsted said, “With the tremendous amount of private capital that has flowed into the healthcare space over the last several years, our limited partners continue to see the attractive opportunity for Revelation Partners to provide liquidity in this illiquid market.”

The firm also announced three recent appointments, in the promotion of Fred Lee to managing director and hires of Doug Fisher as venture partner and Suchira Sharma as associate.

Fisher has been a member of the healthcare team at InterWest Partners as a partner and executive-in-residence, since 2009, where he has focused on biopharma, diagnostics, and medical device investing.

Prior to InterWest he was a vice president at New Leaf Venture Partners.

Revolution raised $227m for the hard cap close of its second fund in partnership with the asset management arm of healthcare investment bank Leerink Partners in 2018.

Leerink Revelation Partners was launched in 2015 by the private equity pair, and went on to raise a $192m debut fund the same year, beating its $175m target.

The firm more than doubled its capital under management with Fund II, which was initially out eyeing up to $200m.

