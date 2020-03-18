Significant proportion of institutional LPs doubt US government ability to handle coronavirus – Eaton Partners

A significant proportion of institutional investors doubt the US government’s ability to handle the coronavirus crisis, new research from Eaton Partners suggests.

The survey of 69 leading LPs by the placement agent over the past two weeks reveals 70 per cent are seeing the outbreak impact their investment activity and/or planning for 2020.

Just 13 per cent are “very confident” in the US government’s ability to contain and eradicate the virus, while 38 per cent are “not confident at all” according to the latest Eaton Partners LP Pulse Survey.

And 70 per cent believe interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve are not an appropriate remedy to the coronavirus crisis because the problem is biological, not financial, in nature.

Coronavirus itself, as well as market valuations and a potential US recession were all factors respondents felt would have the most significant impact on their near-term investment strategy, the research added.

Peter Martenson, a partner at Eaton Partners, said, “While there are many unknowns, our recent interactions with global institutional investors regarding the fluid social, business, and macro-economic environment, have yielded an interesting response.

“There’s a general feeling that private equity could be a well-positioned, steady-hand investor during the recent coronavirus-induced volatility.

“In fact, our survey found that 52 per cent of investors believe PE is the most appealing alternative asset class going forward, on the heels of lower interest rates, falling valuations, and more clarity in the presidential race.”

The survey found that only 12 per cent of investors are very concerned about anti-private equity rhetoric on the campaign trail.

Nearly two-thirds (64 per cent) believe President Trump will be re-elected, with 33 per cent predicting a Joe Biden win and just 3 per cent anticipating a Sanders presidency.

The online survey of 69 top institutional investors was conducted from March 5, 2020, through March 13, 2020.

