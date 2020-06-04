Private equity gets go-ahead as option for $7.5tn US defined contributions pensions after Trump coronavirus executive order

Private equity’s long-demanded inclusion as an investment option for US defined contribution pension plans has finally been given the green light in the wake of a pandemic-fuelled executive order from President Trump.

Buyout investments have long been part of investment portfolios used by defined benefit plans in the US, but have generally not been incorporated into investment funds used by defined contribution plans such as 401(k) plans.

Those plans have generally used mutual funds, bank collective investment trusts, and insurance company pooled accounts, with portfolios focused on publicly traded stocks and bonds – limiting their potential for the kind of large returns PE can produce.

The move opens up private equity investments to a vast swathe of new capital, with more than 100 million US citizens covered by DC plans, with assets in excess of $7.5tn, according to a Vanguard report from last summer.

Trump issued Regulatory Relief to Support Economic Recovery Executive Order 13924 late last month, directing US agencies “to remove barriers to the greatest engine of economic prosperity the world has ever known: the innovation, initiative, and drive of the American people” in order that they may “overcome the effects the virus has had on our economy”.

The US Department of Labor has now issued an Information Letter under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act, confirming private equity investments as a potential component of “a professionally managed asset allocation fund offered as an investment option for participants in defined contribution plans”.

The letter, however, does not authorize making private equity investments available for direct investment on a standalone basis.

The letter also came in response to a question from Partners Group and Pantheon Ventures on the use of PE investments in account plans such as 401(k)s.

Pantheon partner Susan Long McAndrews said, “Many people understand the dynamics of the shrinking public markets, and that exposure to small and mid-sized companies – especially technology companies experiencing significant growth – is often only available through private investments.

“Less understood is the performance gap. In our view, retirees really can’t afford to leave 40 basis points annually on the table over a 35-year investment horizon.

“We believe the department’s action today is an important step to address this and we look forward to working with plan sponsors to offer millions of ordinary working Americans the potential for a more secure retirement.”

US secretary of labor Eugene Scalia said, “This Information Letter will help Americans saving for retirement gain access to alternative investments that often provide strong returns.

“The letter helps level the playing field for ordinary investors and is another step by the department to ensure that ordinary people investing for retirement have the opportunities they need for a secure retirement.”

Jay Clayton, chairman of the US Securities and Exchange Commission, said the move “will provide our long-term Main Street investors with a choice of professionally managed funds that more closely match the diversified public and private market asset allocation strategies pursued by many well-managed pension funds as well as the benefit of selection and monitoring by ERISA fiduciaries.”

