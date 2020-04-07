Patrimonium eyes ‘upcoming cycle opportunities’ with first close of latest private equity fund

Swiss Patrimonium Asset Management has hit a €100m first close for its latest private equity fund, putting it halfway to its goal.

Patrimonium said the raise would let the firm taking advantage of the upcoming cycle’s opportunities, with “excellent and reasonably-priced acquisition targets”.

The €3bn private markets investor focuses investments on the lower mid-market in the DACH region of Europe.

Patrimonium hopes to reach €200m for the vehicle, which it says has been supported so far by institutional investors from Europe and Switzerland, as well as family offices.

The Fund has already completed its first investment, Patrimonium added, and and currently negotiating further investments and add-ons.

Patrimonium says its private equity unit has invested more than CHF340m ($349m) across over 30 acquisitions, and made 29 exits.

Copyright © 2020 AltAssets