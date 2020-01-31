New Jersey pension picks trio of PE, RE funds for $300m of new commitments

The $78.5bn New Jersey Pension Fund has revealed trio of new private equity and real estate fund commitments totalling $300m.

Vista Foundation Fund IV has received a commitment of up to $100m, as have Altaris Health Partners V and real estate vehicle DivcoWest Fund VI, documents from the New Jersey Division of Investment show.

Software and tech-focused Vista is hoping to raise $3.25bn for the fund, which could go as high as a $4.5bn hard cap according to a Buyouts report from last year.

Altaris is looking to collect $2.5bn for Fund V, with a $3bn hard cap, while Divco West is believed to be targeting up to $2bn for its latest vehicle.

Other recent PE commitments from the New Jersey pension include 125m to Ardian Buyout Fund VII and €50m in a co-investment side-car vehicle, and $200m across a pair of KPS Capital Partners funds.

Vista raised $16bn for the final close of its latest flagship technology fund, Vista Equity Partners Fund VII, in September last year.

Last week the firm agreed to sell anti-money laundering and know-your-customer data and due diligence service provider Regulatory DataCorp for $700m.

