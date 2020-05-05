Jamie Dinan’s York Capital raises $800m special opportunities fund in ‘great time to have dry powder’

York Capital Management, the investment house founded by billionaire financier Jamie Dinan, has raised about $800m for the final close of its biggest-ever fund.

York Special Opportunities Fund III will be used to target control investments in mid-market businesses, looking to “take advantage of unique company situations across cycles and sectors”.

The firm’s target equity investment size is $35m to $200m, with a focus on identfying “mispriced assets”.

Dinan, the CEO and founder of York and a member of Fund III’s investment committee, said, “This is a great time to have substantial dry powder and a team experienced in supporting management amid market disruptions and an uncertain climate.”

York also announced that it had completed its first investment using Fund III by acquiring The Good Feet Store.

The company makes and sells personalised foot arch supports and related products.

York said the business is the second largest brand in the “attractive and fast growing” $1.5bn orthotics insert market.

The company controls the entire value chain including product design and manufacturing, marketing, customer experience through its own retail stores, and customer follow up after purchase.

York also said it had brought in Angelo Gordon partner and managing director Harish Nataraj as a managing director.

Since York launched its middle-market special opportunities private equity strategy in 2008, it has acquired over 20 businesses and platforms.

York Special Opportunities Fund II closed in 2014 with about $700m in capital commitments, and York Special Opportunities Fund I closed in 2008 on about $500m.

Campbell Lutyens & Co. acted as placement agent on the Fund III raise.

Copyright © 2020 AltAssets