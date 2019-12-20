Graycliff Partners ends fourth fundraise on $350m hard cap

New York-based Graycliff Partners has hit a $350m hard cap for the final close of its fourth mid-market buyout fund.

The oversubscribed Graycliff Private Equity Partners IV vehicle will focus on control investments in lower middle market companies in the manufacturing, business services, and value-added distribution sectors.

Credit Suisse’s Private Fund Group served as placement agent for the fund while Weil provided legal services.

Graycliff managing partner Andrew Trigg said, “We are extremely pleased with the outcome of this fundraise and appreciate the overwhelming support from our new and existing limited partners.”

The fund manager raised at least $40.7m for its previous private equity vehicle in April 2017 according to an SEC filing, but it has not revealed since if the fund has been closed, nor on how much.

Graycliff was spun-out of HSBC Capital in 2011 and targets companies located primarily in the United States. The firm over sees more than $1bn of investments and has completed over 100 transactions, according to its website.

Earlier this year, the buyout house announced the appointment of former Ichor Systems chief development officer Gregory Olson as an operating partner at the firm.

Copyright © 2019 AltAssets