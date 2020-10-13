Ex-Blackstone CFO Tosi’s WestCap said to near $750m close for new fund

Former Blackstone CFO Laurence Tosi is reportedly nearing the final close of a $750m fundraise targeting marketplace-focused tech companies.

WestCap Investment Partners has received more than $1.2bn of LP interest for the fund according to a report from Bloomberg, which cited unnamed sources.

It said the firm is eyeing a mid-November final close for the fund. WestCap previously closed a $750m fund in 2018.

Tosi was named CFO at Blackstone in 2008 following a career at General Electric and Merrill Lynch.

He had been spoken of as a potential successor to Blackstone chief executive Stephen Schwarzman, but left the firm in 2015 to join property rental startup Airbnb.

Tosi founded WestCap predecessor Weston Capital – a backer of Airbnb – in 1997.

The firm says it is “fueling the success of the world’s most disruptive asset-light, tech enabled marketplace solutions”, according to its website.

Investments made by the New York and San Francisco-based firm include Bolt, iCapital and Zupee.

