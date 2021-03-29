Bregal Unternehmerkapital races to €1.875bn hard cap Fund III close after just five months

Bregal Unternehmerkapital has raced to a €1.875bn hard cap final close for its third fund after just five months in the market.

Existing investors made up more than 75% of the capital commitments for Bregal Unternehmerkapital III, the firm said.

Never miss a story – click to sign up to AltAssets’ free daily PE newsletter

The vehicle will continue BU’s strategy of supporting market-leading companies in the DACH region with equity investments of between €50 and €250 million, alongside an expansion to target Northern Italy.

Firm co-founder and CEO Florian Schick said, “The fund was able to attract a first-class group of well-known investors who supported BU III with deep trust and strong commitment.

“Since 2015 we have built up one of the largest teams in the DACH region, which has a long track record in working with entrepreneurs and family businesses.

“With its hands-on value creation approach, the fund will support portfolio companies in unlocking their full potential and driving growth.”

BU announced the signing of the fund’s first two investments last week, backing automation and digital decision-making software and services specialist Actico and golf clothing and equipment provider Perfect Drive Sports Group.

Campbell Lutyens acted as placement agent for the fundraise, and Goodwin Procter as legal counsel.

BU is part of global asset management giant Bregal Investments.

Copyright © 2021 AltAssets