Blackstone’s Schwarzman: Coronavirus could wipe $5tn from US GDP

Safety measures introduced by the US to combat the coronavirus pandemic could slice almost a quarter from the USA’s $21tn GDP, Blackstone chief executive Steve Schwarzman has warned.

The private equity luminary told Bloomberg TV the unprecedented social distancing measures put in place to dampen the impact of the virus were creating massive disruption in the business community.

He said, “Fortunately it’s going to be temporary but it’s putting stress on everything. We have a GDP of somewhere around $21tn and we’re probably going to miss $5tn of it.”

The US recorded its highest daily death total from coronavirus yesterday, with more than 1,800 people succumbing to the virus.

More than 398,000 cases have been confirmed in the country to date, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, and almost 13,000 deaths.

New York is currently the epicentre of the outbreak in the US, with the state on the verge of overtaking Italy in terms of confirmed cases. More than 730 people died of coronavirus in the state yesterday.

Schwarzman told Bloomberg TV that despite the impact of the virus, “there are very significant investments that can be made”, adding that his firm was “looking aggressively” to put some of its $150bn of dry powder to use.

Recent activity from Blackstone includes its credit investment arm GSO hauling in a hefty $4.5bn for its second European senior debt fund, a massive hike compared to its debut vehicle from 2015.

