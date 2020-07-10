Blackstone hits $4.6bn hard cap for biggest-ever PE fund dedicated to life science deals

Blackstone has raised $4.6bn for the biggest-ever private equity fund dedicated to life sciences investments, hitting its hard cap for the vehicle.

AltAssets revealed in May that the firm had pulled in more than $4.2bn for Blackstone Life Sciences V, its first life sciences fundraise, launched two years after the firm began its foray into the sector through a $2.6bn deal for life science investment house Clarus.

Clarus closed its fourth flagship fund on $910m of capital commitments back in 2017, after targeting $750m.

Nicholas Galakatos, global head of Blackstone life sciences, said, “Our mission to bring innovative medicines to patients by drawing on our domain expertise and scale capital has resonated with investors.

“With many more promising products in the life sciences industry’s pipeline than capital available to advance them, we look forward to continuing to bring new treatment options and innovations to the patients who need them.”

Blackstone Life Sciences will target strategic collaborations with established life science companies, late-stage product financings, and growth investments in emerging companies.

Over the past three months it has entered into a $2bn strategic collaboration with Alnylam, the largest private financing of a pre-profitability stage biotechnology company, and led a $350m investment in Reata Pharmaceuticals to help advance the first potential medicine for Alport Syndrome, a kidney disease that afflicts children.

Last month the firm and Medtronic announced a $337m strategic collaboration to advance Medtronic‘s next generation of diabetes management products – the first investment by Blackstone Life Sciences in the medical devices space.

