Aquiline closes fintech fund on over $2bn, says coronavirus disruption presents ‘compelling’ investment opportunity

Fintech-focused investment house Aquiline Capital Partners has smashed the target for its latest private equity fundraise by collecting more than $2bn for a final close of the vehicle.

The firm was initially hoping to pick up $1.5bn for Aquiline Financial Services Fund IV

Aquiline chairman and CEO Jeff Greenberg said, “Today’s dynamic market conditions are creating significant disruptions across financial services, technology and healthcare that we believe will present compelling investment opportunities for us.

“We look forward to building on the global momentum we have established and continuing to serve as a trusted partner to our portfolio companies through our industry expertise, operating capabilities and technology know-how.”

Aquiline’s strategy sees it invest in businesses in the key industries of the global financial services sector: financial technology, insurance, investment management, business services, credit and healthcare.

The firm has tapped the fund three times already, backing CoAdvantage, Ontellus, and Elm Street Technology.

Aquiline, which was launched in 2005, collected more than $1.1bn for the final close of its third fund in 2016, having initially targeted $1bn.

