YFM follows £80m buyout fund close by boosting investment team with Wrench hire

YFM Equity Partners has brought in former BDO managing director David Wrench as an investment director, hot on the heels of the firm closing its new £80m buyout fund.

Wrench joins the team to invest in growth capital and buyout opportunities. At BDO he focused on advising growing businesses in the UK lower mid-market.

The new fundraise comes three years after YFM closed its debut Buyout Fund on £45m, which recently made its tenth and final investment by picking up commercial vehicle safety specialist Innovative Safety Systems.

YFM partner Jamie Roberts said, “We know David from working with BDO on previous transactions and we are confident that with his hands on, supportive and collegiate approach to businesses, he’d be a great fit for the growing investment team at YFM.

“Having recently closed the fundraising on our new fund, and with significant cash on the balance sheet of our VCTs for growth capital investments, we are keen to continue to increase our capacity to invest in, and support growing businesses in the UK.”

YFM typically invests between £3m and £10m per transaction into businesses with strong growth potential located across the UK regions.

