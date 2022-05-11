Verdane names Parmo as latest partner, reveals trio of other promotions

European growth equity investor Verdane has named Christopher Parmo as a partner amid revealing a string of promotions.

Parmo joined Verdane as Chief Operating Officer in 2018, and has responsibility for the firm’s organisation and operations.

During Christopher’s tenure the firm has grown to more than 100 employees.

He previously worked at companies backed by institutional investors such as HG, KKR, Cinven, Borea, Herkules, Acton and Creandum.

Verdane said it had also promoted directors Max Carlsen, Karin Kans and Reed Snyder to principal.

Bjarne Kveim Lie, co-founder and managing partner at Verdane, said, “Christopher has been vital in ensuring that Verdane’s growth is controlled.

“His passion for leveraging technology and data to optimise operations has significantly improved our performance as an organisation along several dimensions, and his focus on people development has greatly benefitted our ability to develop internal talent.

“He has also successfully executed on his mandate to build out Verdane Elevate, and we are now able to both underwrite and to help our companies grow better than ever before as a result.”

Verdane closed its Edda II fund on €540m at the start of last year.

Earlier this year it closed Fund Idun I on its €300m hard cap, making it the largest growth impact fund in Europe.

The firm specialises in scaling digital consumer, software and energy and resource efficiency businesses, with its Edda funds focused on growth investments in tech-enabled businesses.

