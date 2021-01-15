Värde Partners promotes Brendan Albee to partner, names two new senior managing directors

Credit and distressed investment specialist Värde Partners has named Brendan Albee as its newest partner amid a trio of promotions.

Albee joined Värde in 2014 to serve as the firm’s COO, with global responsibility for the accounting, treasury, valuations, operations and technology functions.

He is also active in the firm’s fund and product development as well as enterprise risk management.

A statement from Värde co-CEOs George Hicks and Ilfryn Carstairs said, “Over the past six years, Brendan has demonstrated strong leadership and character while driving advances in scaling our world-class global operations and infrastructure.

“His direction and forethought have proven instrumental to the growth and success of the firm in many ways, not least of which includes ensuring Värde was well prepared with the technology and systems for a seamless transition to remote work in 2020.”

Värde also revealed it had promoted Ria Nova and Michael Reimler to senior managing director, and recently hired Monty Cook as head of financial services for North America.

The moves come a couple of months after Värde hauled in a target-busting $1.6bn for a new Covid-19 dislocation fund, and a year after raising its biggest-ever flagship buyout fund.

The firm raced to a final close for The Värde Dislocation Fund in just five months, easily beating its $1bn goal in the process.

It completed its largest ever private equity fundraise by pulling in $2.47bn of commitments for its 13th flagship investment vehicle in December 2019.

