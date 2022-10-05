Succession confirmed at Court Square Capital as firm picks next gen leaders

Court Square Capital Partners has revealed its next generation of leaders as it prepares for its long-term future.

Managing partner Chris Bloise has been named president of the firm, while managing partner and co-founder Joe Silvestri shifts to become chairman of the investment committee.

David Nguyen has been promoted to to join John Weber as co-heads of the healthcare Sector, while Jeff Vogel has been promoted to head of the technology sector.

Kevin White becomes a managing partner and will join co-founder Mike Delaney as co-heads of the business services sector.

Mike Delaney and fellow co-founder Dave Thomas will continue to support the firm in their new role as senior partners, Court Square said, while continuing to serve as members of the investment committee.

Delaney, Thomas and Silvestri launched the firm in 2006 as a spinout from Citigroup.

Silvestri said, “These changes are a natural evolution in the leadership of the firm and are reflective of the transitions that have largely been underway for several years.”

Court Square raised $2.1bn for its most recent flagship fund, Fund IV, in 2019.

Recent deals from the firm include acquiring West Coast Dental, a founder-owned dental practice management company, and Power Digital, a digital performance marketing agency.

The New York-based firm has about $7.6bn of assets under management.

