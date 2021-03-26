Sterling Group names returnee Erin Arnold managing director amid clutch of promotions

Houston-based private equity house The Sterling Group has named a new managing director amid a string of promotions.

Erin Arnold rejoined Sterling in 2020 after having spent time with the firm in 2013 and 2014.

Sterling said she had an immediate impact in her first year back at the firm and in her role as board member at Bad Boy Mowers.

Johann Friese and Aryan Sameri become principals at the firm, while Jacob Broom has been named a vice president.

Firm partner Brad Staller said, “We are pleased to recognize these four talented individuals, each of whom embody Sterling’s core values of partnership, passion and discipline.”

The moves come about three months after Sterling brought in veteran debt investment expert Jenny Harris as a managing director of the firm’s credit fund.

Operationally focused Sterling closed its oversubscribed fifth flagship fund on its $2bn hard cap in the summer.

The firm, which was founded in 1982, targets buyout and credit investments in companies working in basic manufacturing, distribution and industrial services.

Typical enterprise values range from $100m to $750m. Sterling has sponsored the buyout of 58 platform companies and numerous add-on acquisitions for a total transaction value of over $14bn.

