Sherpa Capital names new investment director as it looks to invest €120m special situations fund

Iberian private equity house Sherpa Capital has hired former Miotek Factory CFO José María Retana as an investment director.

Retana was also head of business development at the Spanish technology company, and previously spent more than 10 years in investment banking and special situations private equity.

The move comes a few months after Sherpa hit a €120m final close for its Special Situations III fund, the first private equity vehicle to close in Spain since the beginning of the Covid-19 crisis.

Sherpa plans to make between 8 and 10 investments with Fund III, writing equity tickets ranging from €10m to €25m per company.

The firm closed its previous vehicle, Sherpa Capital Private Equity, on €150m back in 2018, and now manages more than €500m across those funds and its first two special situations raises.

