Patient Square Capital founding partner Alex Albert becomes Healthcare Private Equity Association chair

Patient Square Capital founding partner Alex Albert has been named chairperson of the Healthcare Private Equity Association, which represents members with over $4tn of assets under management.

Albert takes over the role from Harvest Partners partner Paige Daly, having previously been vice chairperson.

HCPEA, which was founded in 2010, is the only private equity association dedicated to healthcare in the US. It counts more than 1,000 members representing close to 100 firms.

Albert said, “The need for innovation in healthcare has never been so great.

“Over the next year, we will build on our significant momentum to increase HCPEA’s networking opportunities for investors at all career stages.

“Bringing individuals and investing firms together who share a similar passion to improve healthcare and facilitate enhanced partnerships, collaboration and best practices in the industry is a catalyst to foster the positive impact that private equity investments can have on patient lives.”

Amy Christensen, partner and co-head of healthcare at The Vistria Group, has become HCPEA vice chairperson.

The pair said their priorities for the year ahead include a continued focus on delivering high-quality, differentiated programming for all levels of healthcare PE professionals across the country, creating opportunities to build long-term relationships with peers, and growing the membership base to represent the diverse voices and perspectives of the healthcare investment community.

Other HCPEA board of directors include Warburg Pincus managing director Thomas Carella, TA Assocaites managing director Mark Carter and Blackstone managing director Anushka Sunder.

