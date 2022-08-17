Innova Capital preps for Fund 7 deployment with promotion of long-serving exec to partner

Hot on the heels of a €220m first close for its seventh flagship fundraise, Innova Capital has revealed the promotion of long-serving exec Michał Wojdyła to partner.

Poland-based Innova said the expansion of its partner group strenghened its position in the tech sector ahead of deploying Innova/7, which is eyeing a €350m target.

Wojdyła has been with Innova Capital since 2008, working on deals including Marmite and Prime Label, and has recently been co-developing the firm’s tech practice, focusing primarily on the IT services sector.

He said, “This 14-year journey with Innova has been both exciting and challenging, and now I am already looking forward to starting another chapter and strengthening Innova’s expertise in such interesting areas as digitalization and technology investments.”

Firm senior partner Andrej Bartos said, “We are particularly pleased to welcome to the partner group a team member who started his PE career at Innova.

“This is role model for our talent development approach. His commitment and investment track record, including recent acquisition of STX Next, have already contributed strongly to the success of our firm.”

CEE-focused Innova hit a €271m final close for its Innova/6 fund in September 2019.

Innova/6 has completed nine investments, and will deploy remaining funds to complete follow-on acquisitions across the portfolio.

Innova’s six investment funds since 1994 have totalled €1.2bn in assets, and have fuelled the development of more than 60 companies across 10 countries in the region, the firm said.

