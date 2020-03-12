HOOPP names new CEO as Keohane retires

The Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan has named its executive vice president and chief investment officer Jeff Wendling as its new CEO as Jim Keohane looks to retire.

He will replace Keohane, who has been in the role since 2012, from April 1, 2020.

Wendling has worked at the organisation since in 1998, when he joined as a senior portfolio manager on the public equities team. He has also served as co-CIO, before being promoted to his current role in 2018.

Wendling is also a board member of the Canadian Coalition for Good Governance and is the chair of its public policy committee.

“Jeff has three decades of investment experience and has been integral in developing and overseeing HOOPP’s investment strategies; the Board is very pleased to have him as HOOPP’s new CEO,” said HOOPP Board of Trustees chair Dan Anderson.

“After an extensive search inside and outside Canada, the HOOPP Board determined that based on his deep knowledge of HOOPP, pension plans and the global investment landscape, Jeff stood out among the many strong candidates as the best person for the job.”

“The Board’s top priority in the next few months is a smooth transition in leadership, and we will work closely with Jeff to make it as seamless as possible.”

