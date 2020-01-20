HIG Capital bolster distressed debt unit with new appointment

HIG Capital has announced the appointment of Florian Kawohl as managing director at its distressed debt business, Bayside Capital.

In his new role Kawohl will split his time between the firm’s Hamburg and London offices.

Prior to joining the firm, Kawohl worked as a managing director at distressed and deep-value investment firm, Strategic Value Partners.

He began his career as a senior associate at McKinsey & Company, before spending two years at private equity major Carlyle.

Bayside Capital managing director Duncan Priston said, “I am delighted to welcome Florian to the firm, having previously worked with him for many years.

“He is a very experienced distressed debt investor who augments the capabilities of our team. I am confident he will play an instrumental role in continuing to grow Bayside’s activities in Europe”.

The $35bn-managing alternatives firm recently brought in two new principals responsible for capital raising and investor relations in its real assets strategies.

The firm hauled in $1.1bn for the final close of its latest lending fund through its credit affiliate HIG Whitehorse in 2019.

HIG Bayside Loan Opportunity Fund V raised $1.5bn for a final close in June last year.

