FFL Partners ends 2022 with double partner promotion

Healthcare and tech-enabled services-focused buyout house FFL Partners has named two new partners.

Jon Bunt joined FFL in 2017 as a vice president, and specializes in tech-enabled services investments. Karen Winterhof has been with the firm since 2015,and works on healthcare services deals.

FFL managing partner Cas Schneller said, “Through these promotions, we are thrilled to recognize the invaluable contributions that Jon and Karen have made to our team’s success.

“Both have played instrumental roles across the full investment lifecycle from sourcing to portfolio management to exit, and we look forward to seeing them continue to shine as investors at FFL.”

Bunt added, “I found the perfect home for my operating and financial background at FFL.

“Not only do I get to invest behind exciting, growing companies and partner with strong founders and management teams, but I get to be part of a firm with an exceptionally strong culture that is always looking to improve its investing and operating approach.”

Winterhof said, “I feel very fortunate to have built my private equity career at FFL over the past seven years.

“The firm is incredibly collaborative and made a real commitment to my professional development from the day I joined.”

Earlier this year FFL raised just over $900m for the final close of its fifth flagship fundraise – its first since beginning its management succession process from its co-founders.

The firm, which was launched by Spencer Fleischer and Tully Friedman in 1997, said Fund V came in well above its $750m target, and brought the firm’s total assets under management to $5.4bn.

Deals done using Fund V include Velocity Global, New Look Vision Group, One Senior Care, Community Medical Services, Optomi Professional Services and Perlman Clinic.

