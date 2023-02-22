Ex-Senator Pat Toomey to join Apollo Global board of directors

Private equity giant Apollo Global Management has named former US Senator Patrick Toomey to its board.

Republican Toomey spent 12 years representing Pennsylvania in the US Senate, and was formerly a member of the House of Representatives between 1999 and 2005.

He is set to join the Apollo board on March 15, increasing the number of directors on it to 17, 13 of which are independent.

Marc Rowan, CEO of Apollo, said, “Pat has a reputation for independent thinking and leadership experience in policy areas relevant to Apollo’s business.

“His appointment also underscores our commitment to best-in-class corporate governance, with oversight from a board that is two-thirds independent and representative of diverse perspectives and deep experience across a variety of sectors and industries.”

Jay Clayton, non-executive chair of the board, added, “Beyond Pat’s public policy experience, his leadership, vision and reputation for collaboration will add significant value to the board.”

Pat Toomey said, “After 18 years in the public sector, I am excited to bring my differentiated perspectives to the board of Apollo, a firm that plays an important role in generating retirement income for millions of savers and providing capital for business growth.”

Apollo had about $548bn of assets under management at the start of the year.

The firm is currently out eyeing up to $25bn for its latest flagship fund. It had collected about $14.5bn of that by October last year.

Apollo said during a third quarter earnings call that it would keep the fundraise open longer than planned, having initially hoped to wrap up the vehicle by the end of 2022.

It cited the impact of the denominator effect on LPs as global markets volatility continues to disrupt their portfolios, as well as the “sheer number of GPs in the market”.

