Ex-Boeing Commercial Airplanes president and CEO joins AE Industrial Partners

AE Industrial Partners has hired former Boeing Commercial Airplanes president and CEO Kevin McAllister as a senior operating partner.

McAllister will also serve as co-head of the newly formed AE Industrial Portfolio Strategy and Optimization Group.

Paul McElhinney has been promoted to senior operating partner and co-head of the group.

AEI said the PSO Group would serve as a resource to companies to help strengthen their strategic planning processes, leverage the firm’s industry relationships to accelerate growth, improve quality and productivity, and foster a strong culture of safety, performance, learning, and people development.

“The formation of the PSO group is a natural evolution for the AEI platform given the size of our industrial portfolio and the firm’s value-added approach building businesses to scale,” AEI managing partner Michael Greene said.

McAllister said, “Over the past two decades, AE Industrial has built a stellar reputation as a smart investor that understands the intricacies of deeply technical industries such as aerospace and defense.

“Joining AEI is a perfect opportunity for me and I am excited to partner with Paul, the AEI team, and the companies’ management to unlock greater value in the portfolio.”

McAllister served as president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes from 2016 through October 2019.

He previously spent 27 years with GE Aviation, where he most recently served as president and CEO of GE Aviation Services.

McElhinney joined AEI in 2018 following a more than 30-year career in senior leadership at General Electric.

He most recently served as President and CEO of both GE Power Services, a $15bn power generation aftermarket business, and GE Aviation Services.

Earlier this year former head of US Homeland Secretary Kevin McAleenan joined AEI as an operating partner.

AEI targets companies in the aerospace, defense & government services, power generation, and specialty industrial markets.

The firm bought chemicals manufacturer American Pacific Corporation from Huntsman Family Investments earlier this year to mark its fifteenth platform investment since 2015.

AEI tripled its capital under management in 2018 by hauling in $1.36bn for its oversubscribed second fund.

