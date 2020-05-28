European Central Bank deputy director general leaves for Tikehau Investment Management advisory role

European Central Bank deputy director general Natacha Valla has left the institution to become a member of Tikehau Investment Management’s newly-created advisory board.

Valla has been DDG for monetary policy at the bank for more than two years, and was previously head of the policy and strategy division at the European Investment Bank.

From 2014 to 2016 she was deputy director of CEPII, a major French think tank in international economics.

Thomas Friedberger, CEO and Co-Chief Investment Officer of Tikehau Investment Management said, “We are very pleased to welcome Natacha Valla to our advisory board.

“Her experience, her in-depth knowledge of monetary and market issues, as well as her knowledge of Tikehau Capital Group as a former supervisory board member, are all assets that will be very valuable to Tikehau Investment Management teams in defining their investment strategies and convictions.”

Tikehau IM said it had launched its new advisory board to provide expertise in market and economic analysis, and to contribute to the reflections on the strategic orientations and development projects of the asset management activity.

Tikehau Capital is an asset management and investment group with €25.4bn of assets under management.

The group invests across private debt, real estate, private equity and capital markets strategies, including through its asset management subsidiaries on behalf of institutional and private investors.

